West Orange-Cove CISD Board of Trustees Restructures; Tricia Stroud Named Board President Published 3:32 pm Friday, June 6, 2025

West Orange — On Monday, during the regular meeting of the West Orange-Cove CISD Board of Trustees, the board held its annual restructuring. As a result, longtime trustee and 1996 West Orange-Stark High School graduate LaTricia Ann “Tricia” Stroud was named Board President.

Stroud was first elected to the board in 2018 and has served with distinction, earning her Master Trustee status through the Leadership TASB (LTASB) program. Throughout her tenure, she has also represented WOCCISD as a delegate and alternate during legislative sessions. A proud Mustang, Tricia is deeply rooted in the community. She has been married to fellow alum Chad Stroud (Class of 1993) for 24 years and is the mother of two daughters—Kaylyn Elizabeth Roberts (Class of 2015) and London Stroud (Class of 2025).

“Service has been intertwined in every aspect of my life,” said Stroud. “I joined the board to give back to the district that molded me into the woman I am today. Every challenge is an opportunity

to grow and discover a solution. I’m honored to serve as Board President and look forward to supporting the incredible work across our district.”

In addition to her work on the board, Stroud serves her community through roles on the United Way and Service League of Orange boards, as Chair of the Lutcher Theater Board of Directors,

and as President (soon to conclude her term) of the WOCCISD Education Foundation.

As part of the restructuring, Mr. Roderick Robertson was elected Vice-President, and Mr. Demetrius Hunter was elected Secretary of the board. We look forward to a deep commitment

to progress, purpose, and pride in West Orange-Cove CISD.