Pet of the Week – Tina Turner could be your next couch buddy Published 2:57 pm Friday, June 6, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Meet Miss Tina Turner.

She’s a wonderful dog who loves to be outside and run zoomies.

She will make someone an excellent couch buddy and a pup to play chase with. Tina is full grown, and is a happy, sweet girl. Please consider giving her a foster or permanent home. For more information on Tina, contact the West Orange, Texas Animal Shelter at 409-883-3468.