Orange leads to restart process to ban 8-liners Published 4:42 pm Friday, June 6, 2025

A push to outlaw 8 liner amusement machines is back on track in the city of Orange.

A resolution to ban the machines in a move to align with a Texas court ruling began in early May with the introduction of an amendment to Chapter 4 of the city’s business and commerce ordinance. The issue was approved in the first of two readings. A second reading was set for May 22 but there was a power outage so the meeting was canceled.

The cancellation of the meeting stopped what was supposed to be the start of a 90 day period to give businesses with the machines enough time to come into compliance.

And now the process must start over again.

Kelvin Knauf, director of planning and community development, said there will be a joint public hearing to allow for the public’s input on June 10 followed by a P&Z meeting where the group will make a recommendation to council members.

After the City Council receives the recommendation from the Planning and Zoning Commission, the City Council will consider two ordinances banning game rooms and eight liner machines on first reading of each ordinance.

The second reading of the ordinance is set for June 24. If both readings are approved this will start the 90 day clock for businesses to come into compliance. The ordinance would become effective Sept. 23.

Knauf said the ordinance is a result of a court case out of Fort Worth where a second court of appeals ruled the gaming machines are unconstitutional in the State of Texas because they have an element of chance. The Texas Supreme Court declined to hear an appeal from the second court of appeals decision.

There are about 20 businesses that have the amusement redemption machines with an approximate total of 140 machines. The current ordinance required the owner to obtain a permit for the game room and each machine as well as applications and supporting documents. Knauf said the city was in the process of implementing the actual permits when the court case came down. Game rooms sometimes have an element of crime attached, something that could occur when someone wins a large amount of money and is accosted or possibly robbed.