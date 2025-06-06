Orange County schools are offering no-cost school lunch for summer Published 3:26 pm Friday, June 6, 2025

No-cost summer meals for kids 18 and younger and students with disabilities up to 21 years old at various schools and locations in and around Orange County. Meals will be available Monday through Friday for both breakfast and lunch.

The program is funded by the Texas Department of Agriculture and the U.S. Department of Agriculture. When school lets out, cafeterias close with them with some students losing access to the only healthy meal they might have for the day. The program seeks to aid the 1 in 5 kids in Texas that struggle with hunger year-round.

Here is a list of some of the locations in Orange County starting June 2. A full list is available online:

West Orange-Stark High School

1400 Newton St., Orange

Breakfast: 7:30 to 9 a.m.

Lunch: 11 a.m.. to 1 p.m.

YMCA – Orange

4775 16th St.

Orange

Breakfast: 8 to 9 a.m.

Lunch: 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Vidor High School

500 Orange St., Vidor

Breakfast: 7:15 to 7:45 a.m.

Lunch: 12:15. To 12:45 p.m.

Food is available for pick up at various Orange County school campuses. No application is needed to benefit from the program. Specific times and locations are available at SummerFood.org