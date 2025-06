Local Benefit Draws Crowds Published 6:01 pm Friday, June 6, 2025

1/5 Swipe or click to see more Orange Police Captain Dustin Myers shows his support for the Claybar Grandkiddo's 8th Annual Lemonade Stand and Cookie Sale and receives a bag of goodies from Keller Claybar. (Randy Strong/Special to The Leader) 2/5 Swipe or click to see more Proceeds from the sale went to Traci’s Texas Tails. (Randy Strong/Special to The Leader) 3/5 Swipe or click to see more The arts and crafts section of the day's benefit was a big hit with the crowd. (Randy Strong/Special to The Leader) 4/5 Swipe or click to see more Colton Smith takes care of Lacey Deville's refreshment needs. (Randy Strong/Special to The Leader) 5/5 Swipe or click to see more Retired Orange Fire Chief David Frenzel and his wife Hildy Frenzel purchase some hand painted stones donated by creators Peggy Claybar and Linda Hudson-Falgout. (Randy Strong/Special to The Leader)

Claybar Grandkiddo’s 8th Annual Lemonade Stand and Cookie Sale on West Pine Avenue in the Old Orange Historic District proved to be a success Tuesday as Orange residents beat the summer heat with refreshing ice cold lemonade and chocolate chip cookies while browsing hand crafted items with all proceeds going to Traci’s Texas Tails.