Gulf Coast Resort prepares for grand opening following major rebrand Published 4:59 pm Friday, June 6, 2025

BRIDGE CITY – Southeast Texas residents looking for summer fun and adventure will soon have even more to explore as Gulf Coast Resort ATV Park & Beach prepares for its official grand opening this June. Previously operating as Bridge City Beach, the property has undergone a full rebrand and expansion to offer both ATV experiences and a relaxing beach experience. The resort is currently open for those who would like to visit before its ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the grand opening.

The rebranding effort was driven by a desire to create a scalable and recognizable brand that could expand across the Gulf Coast region.

Guests can choose to hit the off-road trails or unwind by the resort’s man made beach, which features crystal-clear, self-filtering water thanks to the unique sand and engineering.

“You really feel like you’re nowhere near the city when you’re down there,” Jace Boudreaux, General Manager for Gulf Coast Resort, said.

While the beach area was originally opened last year under the Bridge City Beach name, the June grand opening will mark the first official launch under the Gulf Coast Resort banner.

To celebrate, the resort is offering discounted day passes at 50% off from June 17 to June 20, following the grand opening, making it more affordable for families and large groups to enjoy the amenities.

Unlike some off-road parks that lean into party-centric events, Gulf Coast Resort seeks to promote safety, family-friendliness, and respect for nature. All visitors must follow a set of clear guidelines, including wearing seat belts and helmets while on ATVs.

“We want this to be a safe, respectful space where families can have fun,” said Boudreaux.

Summer operating hours and offerings:

Until the official grand opening June 17, the ATV park is open Friday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., while the beach operates from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. After May 31, when most schools let out for summer, Gulf Coast Resort will expand its hours to Tuesday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Guests can look forward to a wide range of amenities this season, including:

Floating cabanas and lounge areas

On-site food trucks

Scenic water holes with natural filtration systems

Dedicated ATV trails for all experience levels

With its unique mix of adventure and relaxation, Gulf Coast Resort aims to become a must-visit summer destination for locals and travelers alike.