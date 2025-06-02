Orange County game rooms raided by U.S. Marshals, local police Published 11:14 am Monday, June 2, 2025

U.S. Marshals, along with multiple police officers in Orange County, served 10 warrants to various game rooms in relation to illegal gambling operations and money laundering Monday morning.

The warrants are part of an ongoing investigation of these game rooms that have a strong topic of discussion in Orange County. The city of Orange had become the first city in Orange County to ban all game rooms in the city.

This is still an ongoing investigation and no arrests have been made at this time, according to Vidor Police Chief Rod Carroll.