West Orange-Cove CISD Board of Trustees Unanimously Approves Dr. Alicia Sigee as New Superintendent Published 4:42 pm Friday, May 30, 2025

West Orange — The West Orange-Cove Consolidated Independent School District (WOCCISD) Board of Trustees has officially named Dr. Alicia Sigee as the district’s new superintendent. The decision was made during a special-called board meeting on Wednesday evening, where the board voted 6-0 in favor of approving Dr. Sigee’s appointment, following the required 21-day waiting period after naming her the lone finalist.

Following the called board meeting, the district held a small reception celebrating the new leadership.

Dr. Sigee will assume her role as superintendent on June 2, bringing a strong track record of leadership, innovation, and dedication to student success.

“The Board is confident that Dr. Sigee’s vision and experience will lead our district into an exciting new chapter,” said Board President Tricia Stroud. “Her focus on academic progress, community connection, and operational excellence positions us for continued growth.”

Dr. Sigee has a background in educational leadership, most recently serving as Director of Student Services and Academic Alternative Center Coordinator at WOCCISD.

“I am honored to be selected as the next superintendent of West Orange-Cove CISD,” said Dr. Sigee. “This is a district with strong traditions and meaningful potential. I look forward to working alongside the Board of Trustees, staff, students, families, and the community to support success across every campus.”

WOCCISD serves approximately 2,600 students from Pre-K3 through 12th grade across the West Orange-Stark schools. With Mustang pride at its core and a unified commitment to excellence, the district is positioned for a strong future under Dr. Sigee’s leadership.