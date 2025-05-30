Pet of the Week – Weezer needs a good home Published 4:22 pm Friday, May 30, 2025

Meet Weezer, a sweet, little guy who appeared to be dumped near the shelter a couple of weeks ago. He was scared at first, but now he seems like a playful, loyal gentleman. He is approximately one year old, and he needs someone that can spend quality time with him, as he demands playtime by being vocal. He is a mixture of breeds, but he is a lovable and happy pup. Please consider adopting or fostering this little man. For more information, contact the Orange, Texas Animal Shelter at 409-883-1056. The shelter is located on Simmons Drive in Orange.