My Five Cents Published 4:08 pm Friday, May 30, 2025

The state legislature will adjourn on Tuesday as we reach the 140th day of the legislative session, or Sine Die, which means “without days.” It has been a productive session and I am honored to have once again had the opportunity to represent east and southeast Texas in the Texas Senate!

Here are five things happening around your state:

Major water infrastructure bill passes both chambers

The Texas House and Senate passed legislation to address the state’s water crisis. Our state has faced growing challenges in recent years including water scarcity, and inoperable or damaged infrastructure. Legislators in both chambers have worked tirelessly this session to develop plans to combat this issue. This week, the Senate approved House Joint Resolution 7 by Representative Cody Harris, which is a constitutional amendment that would dedicate $1 billion a year for the next 20 years to secure the state’s water supply. This constitutional amendment will be sent to the voters on the November ballot. Additionally, Senate Bill 7 by Senator Perry passed the House which outlines the framework the Texas Water Development Board can use to fund water projects including the development of water supply infrastructure, fixing leaky pipes, and repairing broken wastewater systems.

Five East Texas BBQ spots names in Texas Monthly top 50

This week Texas Monthly released their annual review of the top BBQ restaurants in the state of Texas. Texas Monthly visited 319 barbeque joints and after rigorous review they compiled the top 50 BBQ joints in the state. Of the top 50, I am proud to say 5 are in my district! Redbird BBQ in Port Neches, 1701 BBQ in Beaumont, Mimsy’s Craft BBQ in Crockett, Brendyn’s BBQ in Nacogdoches, and B4 Barbeque in Mabank, all placed in the top 50. East Texas is full of outstanding BBQ! We also boasted two honorable mentions with Jacksonville’s JW Barbecue, and Dayton’s Weaver’s BBQ. This article is anticipated year round from BBQ lovers across the state. Congratulations to the well-deserving winners!

School accountability bill passes Senate

This week, the Senate passed House Bill 4 by Rep. Buckley which reforms the state’s existing accountability and assessment system. HB 4 replaces the STAAR exam with an instructionally-aligned assessment model. The STAAR test will be replaced with assessments administered three times per year, which will allow for student progress to be tracked, and for timely diagnostic data to be delivered to teachers and parents. The new model will deliver test results in 24 hours. The bill also stipulates that A-F accountability ratings must be issued annually. It is essential that TEA and the state legislature have access to timely and accurate school accountability data. I am committed to continue working for improvements in public education, and am confident in the reforms that are a part of this bill.

Name, Image, and Likeness bill passes Senate

This week the Senate passed House Bill 126 which will allow colleges to enter into “name, image, and likeness” or NIL agreements with athletes. Currently, only organizations that are separate from universities, such as advertisers or booster clubs, can enter these agreements with athletes. This legislation comes after multiple lawsuits against the NCAA, challenging their restriction on athlete pay. This legislation provides some essential guardrails, while ensuring that college sports in Texas remain competitive for recruiting talent and providing sustainable athletic programs. This bill included stipulations like requiring that an athlete is at least 17 years of age and prohibiting contracts with sexually-oriented business, or alcohol or tobacco companies. Additionally, athletes will be required to take a financial literacy course. This bill is crucial for ensuring the integrity of our college athletic programs. The legislation was developed with the input of coaches and athletic administrations from colleges across the state.

Expansion of Texas Compassionate Use Program passes Senate

This week, the Senate passed a bill expanding the state’s Compassionate Use Program which allows for the use of medical marijuana under specific circumstances. This expansion includes use for chronic pain and Crohn’s disease, and allows for vaporized and aerosol products to be sold by prescription. House Bill 46 by Rep. Ken King allows for the use of cannabis patches, lotions, and prescribed inhalers and vaping devices. The legislature is committed to keeping dangerous and unpredictable products out of the state, while continuing to ensure that Texans have access to safe and regulated products. HB 46 also seeks to increase accessibility to these products by adding satellite locations for approved dispensaries.