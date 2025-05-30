Cops & Kids event returns to Orange Published 4:26 pm Friday, May 30, 2025

Orange County Sheriff’s Office is set to host its 29th Annual Cops & Kids event June 6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Claiborne Park in Vidor.

The family-focused event invites the local Orange County community to meet and engage with local law enforcement officers and first responders, explore emergency vehicles like police cars up close and enjoy various activities at the park. The event will include games, prizes, goodie bags and food, all for free.

As Cops & Kids nears its 30th anniversary, next year, it continues to promote community engagement and continue to build trusting relationships within the community.

“Our sheriff has always preached community engagement,” said Laurie Chapman, public information officer for Orange County. “We’re part of the larger law enforcement community, even though we’re responsible for Orange County.”

The sheriff’s office hopes to continue this event for years for new generations about the roles of police officers and other first responders.

“We’re excited to host this event again and give families the chance to interact with first responders in a fun, informal setting,” said Orange County Sheriff Bobby Smith. “It’s all about

building trust, creating memories, and showing kids that deputies are here to help.”