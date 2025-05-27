One dead after Memorial Day shooting in Orange Published 2:23 pm Tuesday, May 27, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

One man is dead after a shooting May 26 at almost 10 p.m. Monday. Orange Police responded to the shooting on the 2000 block of 6th Street.

Orange Police officers discovered Charles Decloute, 62, suffering from a gunshot wound to the head at this residence. Decloute was taken to the St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont by emergency services, where he was later declared dead. An autopsy has been ordered as part of the ongoing investigation into his death.

The City of Orange Police Department is actively investigating this incident. Anyone with information is urged to contact the City of Orange Detective Division at 409-883-1026.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas by calling 409-833-TIPS (8477), online at 833TIPS.com, or through the P3 TIPS app. You may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.