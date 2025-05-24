Vidor Chamber continues pattern of growth Published 3:16 pm Saturday, May 24, 2025

VIDOR — The Vidor Chamber of Commerce is continuously growing and supporting local businesses and organizations.

Their growth and work has not gone unnoticed.

In 2024 they welcomed 29 new members bringing their total membership to 165 and counting, Rebecca Fontaine said during the Annual Small Business awards banquet earlier this year in which they were named Star Small Business Champion. “This achievement is something we are truly proud of coming from our fresh start days of only 25 members,” Fontaine said during the Lamar State College Port Arthur Small Business Development

“This growth reflects the Chamber’s continued impact and the value we provide to businesses and individuals throughout the region. To ensure we’re operating at our best, we also adopted new policies and procedures, reinforcing our commitment to serving our members with efficiency and purpose.”

The Chamber has launched a new addition, the Ambassador Program field by a team of volunteer members who welcome new members and help them stay connected to the community.

Being part of the community also means giving back and that is the heart of what the chamber does.

“With the help of our members, we raised an amazing $7,100 for the United Christian Care Center last year, directly supporting those in need within our community,” she said. “Additionally, funds from our annual banquet, combined with member contributions, allow us to award multiple Senior Scholarships and two Dual Credit Scholarships each year, investing in the future of Vidor’s youth.

And there’s more.

The chamber has hosted events such as Miss Golden Triangle Texas Pageant, Vidor Chamber of Commerce Purse Bingo, Hometown Holidays, monthly coffees with the chamber and quarterly luncheons. They have also partnered with the city of Vidor to host the Southeast Texas Music Friendly Jam, she said, adding each event is an opportunity to celebrate the town, promote local businesses and create lasting connections.