Pet of the Week — Rover Published 3:01 pm Saturday, May 24, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Meet Rover! He’s a male husky-mix who is good with kids and other dogs. He’s happy and playful, and he loves treats and belly rubs. Please consider fostering or adopting this sweet guy. For more info and photos and video, visit the West Orange, Texas Animal Shelter Facebook page, or call 409-883-3468.