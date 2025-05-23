Vidor man sentenced to over 15 years in federal prison for child pornography violations Published 3:07 pm Friday, May 23, 2025

BEAUMONT– A Vidor man has been sentenced to over 15 years in federal prison for child pornography violations in the Eastern District of Texas, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Abe McGlothin, Jr.

David Dwane Parker, 54, pleaded guilty to transportation of child pornography and was sentenced to 188 months in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Marcia A. Crone on May 21, 2025.

According to information presented in court, in April 2024, local law enforcement received a CyberTip which had been submitted to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) by a computer search engine. According to the CyberTip, 2,500 files had been uploaded, of which 1,605 files contained apparent child pornography. The information provided came back to Parker with a 409-area code. Further investigation revealed an internet protocol (IP) address, which included a date-of-birth and driver’s license number, leading authorities to a Vidor residence. A search warrant was issued for that residence, where Parker was located. During the search, a preview of Parker’s cellular phone and a computer revealed child pornography images. A forensic analysis discovered over 34,000 images of child pornography.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice. Led by United States Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section (CEOS), Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.projectsafechildhood.gov.

This case was investigated by the Vidor Police Department and Homeland Security Investigations. This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Rachel Grove.