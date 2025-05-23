Vidor City Manager resigns, Police Chief Rod Carroll steps in as interim Published 3:30 pm Friday, May 23, 2025

VIDOR — Vidor City Manager Robbie Hood resigned from his position Tuesday after serving the city for approximately five years.

With Hood’s retirement, City Council appointed Police Chief Rod Carroll as interim city manager and Vidor Police Captain Rodney Johnson as interim chief.

Mayor Misty Songe Hart said Hood would receive the month’s pay that was in his contract. She did not specify the amount.

Generally speaking, it is standard for a city manager to receive three to six months pay per contract.

Hart said the city would start the search themselves for a new city manager as opposed to paying a firm to handle the search. Per legal stipulations the city must wait seven days from Wednesday to make the posting.

Carroll said a typical search company comes with a $35,000 to $50,000 price tag which is the reason council is choosing to go another route. The city can utilize the Texas Municipal League for job postings for free as they are a member.

Carroll said the hope is to have a new city manager in two to four months.

Hood’s time with Vidor had a few setbacks. He was placed on administrative leave Aug. 24, 2023 and reinstated Aug. 28, 2023. He was placed on administrative leave again from Sept. 1, 2023 to Oct. 17, 2023 following an internal investigation involving employee complaints and violation of policy. No wrongdoing was found.

Carroll was appointed to serve as interim city manager when Hood was on the previously mentioned leave.

As for now Carroll will be taking over the interim position where one of the main tasks is working on the city’s annual budget. The state requires every municipality to have a budget submitted by Oct. 1. While that seems a long time down the road there is a lot of work to be done, he said.

Carroll said Capt. Rodney Johnson, who will serve as interim police chief, has about 13 years experience in law enforcement where he was over emergency management, grants and dispatch.

Carroll said he looks forward to the opportunity and challenge of serving as interim city manager.