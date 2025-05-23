Plants Celebrated for Repelling Mosquitoes Published 2:54 pm Friday, May 23, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Time outdoors is time well spent (my opinion), especially when local weather patterns cooperate or when it’s not too hot to work outside! For the most part, my weekends are devoted to livestock, gardening, and lawn maintenance routines but I find that gardening and lawn chores are most enjoyable, well that is until Summer weather patterns shift to more extreme conditions.

By the time August arrives, daytime high temperatures can soar, often reaching 95°F for extended periods and often accompanied by drought conditions. Gardening becomes more challenging since maintaining plant and landscape health requires more time due to daily supplemental watering.

Mosquito populations in all areas of SETX are continually changing, some days are better than others. The flying insects are an annoyance for everyone wanting to enjoy the outdoors. There are numerous approaches to combat the ‘buzzing’ marauders from snacking on you or to minimize their numbers in outdoor areas using organic or chemical means. Plants can function as ‘short-term’ repellents when strategically placed to deter mosquitoes. There are numerous plants and herbs which produce ‘scents’ that mosquitoes avoid, such as sage, ds, marigolds, variegated plectranthus, cat mint, scented germanium, mint, and thyme, to name a few. Crushing, rubbing, or bruising plants release scents which mosquitoes find annoying.

Sage– use fresh sage by crushing leaves, then applying to your clothing. Another approach is to bundle sage stems together, then deposit the bundle into a firepit or chiminea, creating a cloud of mosquito-repelling smoke. Another approach is to ignite several bundles and allow them to smolder on heat resistant trays. Basil, rosemary, and thyme can work using the same method.

Monarda– (aka bee balm) which gardeners adore for its ability to summon pollinators such as bees, butterflies and hummingbirds. Bee balm has exceptional mosquito-repelling properties. Many insect-deterring plants work by crushing leaves, stems, and flowers to release the plant’s volatile oils. Bee balm is an exception, as it grows and blooms, it releases fragrances mosquitoes dislike (as does basil). Bee balm is a perennial having a variety of colors and plant sizes to select from.

Marigolds– are easy-to-grow garden additions which perform well in planters or beds. They are colorful annuals with long lasting color. They release a strong chemical ‘insecticide’, especially the blooms. Both flowers and leaves release the chemicals, but blossoms deliver the strongest punch. Several insects are deterred by marigolds, such as mosquito, aphid, whitefly, thrips, tomato hornworm, Mexican bean beetle and squash bug.

Variegated Plectranthus– this is a truly smelly plant! A simple brush against a leaf or splash of water onto leaves releases the odor. The odor is what helps to repel mosquitoes—and several other insects. This plant has several names, including Madagascar spur flower, Swedish ivy and mintleaf. Botanical name: Plectranthus madagascariensis ‘Marginatus’, aka variegated plectranthus.

Catmint– emits an essential oil which is scientifically proven to repel mosquitoes ten times more effectively than DEET. Catmint is the ornamental cousin of catnip, unfurling scented leaves and beautiful flowers. It possesses mosquito-repelling qualities and is perennial in USDA Zones 4 to 9. Plant it near outdoor seating areas and entry ways to help repel mosquitoes.

Scented Geranium– offer increased sensory appeal and includes a wide variety of foliage forms and plant sizes. Flowers are smaller than traditional bedding plant geraniums and when crushed or rubbed, the leaves release volatile oils. There are several fragrances, such as citrus, rose, peppermint, nutmeg, apple and cinnamon but lemon-scented varieties possess the strongest mosquito-repelling characteristics.

Mint– performs admirably when it comes to driving insects away! Oils from leaves and stems are released by crushing them by rubbing on clothing or skin. Mints spread aggressively in the garden and should always be planted in containers, elevating the containers’ edge to maintain isolation from the surrounding soil. Flowering mint attracts numerous beneficial insects.

Thyme– possesses excellent mosquito-repelling properties. Leaves and stems must be crushed to release volatile oils. Place crushed stems around outdoor seating areas or rub the leaves on skin or clothing. Bundle thyme stems, then ignite, and allow to smolder. Burning thyme leaves will provide 85 to 90 percent protection for an area up to 90 minutes. Lemon thyme, silver thyme, English thyme, and creeping thyme—all types offer some degree of mosquito protection.

So long for now fellow gardeners, let’s go out and grow ourselves a greener, more sustainable world, one ‘mosquito-repelling’ plant at a time! For answers to your gardening questions, send me an email: jongreene57@gmail.com.