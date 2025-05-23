Movie Guy – Is the new “Lilo and Stitch” better than the original? Published 3:01 pm Friday, May 23, 2025

“Lilo and Stitch”

Walt Disney

Directed by Dean Fleischer Camp

Starring Maia Kealoha, Sydney Agudong, Chris Sanders, Hannah Waddingham, Billy Magnussen and Zach Galifianakis

Rated PG

3 Stars

I don’t begrudge Walt Disney for remaking their animated classics as live action movies. It’s a good way to introduce these beloved stories to new audiences, and it’s obviously very lucrative as well.

Unfortunately, these live action remakes are generally inferior to the original films. Which is why I’m surprised that I think that the new “Lilo and Stitch” movie is better than the animated movie. Yes, I know that is sacrilege for a lot of Disney purists, but I think that a few of the story changes and the inclusion of human actors gives this version more emotional heft.

I liked the original, but I enjoyed the remake far more.

For those who haven’t seen the first film, this is the story of an alien fugitive who crash-lands on Earth with intergalactic bounty hunters hot on its heels. In order to escape, the alien poses as a dog and is adopted by a cute little Hawaiian girl names Lilo (Maia Kealoha) who names him Stitch.

Lilo’s sister, Nani (Sydney Agudong) isn’t thrilled about bringing home the rambunctious new pet, especially as she’s trying to convince Social Services that she is a good guardian for her little sister. The problem is that Lilo and Stitch stir up trouble everywhere they go, something that could literally tear her family apart.

That basic story continues in the new movie, but rather than just being a shot-for-shot remake, the filmmakers have made quite a few changes to specific plot points and characters. Most of these changes work, if only to modernize the story or to keep the central story centered on the main cast.

Part of the reason why it works so well comes from the casting of Kealoha as Lilo. This is the young girl’s first role, and she absolutely nails her debut performance. She delivers the right mix of adorable tot and mischief-making kid. I also enjoyed Agudong’s performances as older sister Nani. Given that family is at the core of this story, credit these two for giving us ample reason to be invested in what’s happening here.

More credit to the animators, who make Stitch into a completely photorealistic creation. The alien creature is integrated seamlessly into the live action sequences, which is no small feat. I’m not sure that the other animated characters look quite as convincing, but at least the filmmakers got the important one right.

The secondary characters are fine, with Zach Galifianakis and Billy Magnussen bringing plenty of silliness playing the two inept extraterrestrial bounty hunters. I thought their performances were a bit broad, but the kids surrounding me in the audience seemed to enjoy much of their silly antics.

Ultimately, they are the final arbiters of this movie’s worth. The kids seemed to love the movie’s crazy story, while mom and dad (and me as well) were touched by the story of a small family struggling to survive. The animated original strikes me as being a fun adventure, while this new version comes across as a truly wonderful family drama first and foremost.

For that reason alone, I do think that the new, live action “Lilo and Stitch” is the superior film. You might not agree, but either way, I think that families everywhere will enjoy this new take on the beloved Disney movie. Let’s hope that going forward, the remakes will feel empowered, within reason, to improve upon the originals.

