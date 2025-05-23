LSCO honors retiring president with unique tribute: a live alligator named “TJ” Published 3:22 pm Friday, May 23, 2025

In a sendoff, Lamar State College-Orange honored retiring President Dr. Thomas A. Johnson with a memorable and uniquely Texan tribute: a live alligator named “TJ.”

During a special retirement celebration, the LSCO Staff Senate issued a formal proclamation recognizing Dr. Johnson’s transformative leadership. The ceremony culminated in the announcement that a live alligator had been adopted in his honor.

The alligator, now affectionately known as “TJ,” will make his permanent home at Gator Country in Beaumont, where he’ll enjoy lifelong expert care. With optimal conditions, TJ could live more than a century, symbolizing a lasting legacy that will span generations.

The tribute is especially meaningful given Dr. Johnson’s role in establishing LSCO’s first official mascot and growing “Gator Pride” throughout the region. Under his leadership, the college experienced record-breaking enrollment, extensive campus development, and the launch of several major academic programs.

With both a proclamation and a presidential gator now part of LSCO history, the Staff Senate has ensured that Dr. Johnson’s legacy is not only remembered but also alive and thriving.