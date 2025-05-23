Culinary Thrill Seeking – Check out that Pour Neches Riverfront Experience Published 2:59 pm Friday, May 23, 2025

Pour Neches is all that! The new Port Neches hot spot on the Neches River is packing them in because in addition to food and a view, it’s a fun place to meet friends and family. There’s pickleball, too. I went on a Saturday afternoon and people were assembled for all occasions. A manager mentioned boiled seafood is all the rage right now, but my eye caught a Korean Rice bowl and some tacos and that was what had to happen. It was delicious. A big cheers to Pour Neches.

Air Fryer Love – Can’t live without your air fryer? I love the ease and speed and crispy texture these babies give. Chances are you aren’t even using your machine to capacity. Chicken, pizza, doughnuts and fried rice are some weeknight wins. How about peaches and veggie bites for the health conscience? Get with Cathy Yoder for a cookbook that will broaden your fry. “Air Fryer Recipes: 150+ Yummy Air Fryer Recipes” that will work around the clock from breakfast to snacks to dessert. Crispy Chickpeas Snack calls for a 15-ounce can of rinsed, well-drained garbanzo beans, garlic powder, onion powder, cinnamon and paprika. Cinnamon is a spicy twist I would not have thought of. Apple chips, beef jerky, just seasoned zucchini and sauce for some pizza flavor and croutons are all in this book. Cake mix cookies, even easier than they were before. Yoder has eight kids and a site called Fabulously Frugal.

Carpe the Afternoon – What are you doing at 3 p.m.? And, how are you feeling at 3 p.m.? Take a break with soft baked oat cookies with chocolate and almonds designed to balance your energy for the rest of the day. And they’re called… 3 pm Afternoon Bites. Plant-based, the cranberry flaxseed version also has 5 grams of protein with postbiotics. You can read up on that last thing. Both varieties have a good flavor and texture with green tea extract, fiber and low saturated fat. Seize yours at www.3pmbreak.com

Darragh Doiron is a Port Arthur area foodie looking out for new flavors and trends. Share your experiences at darraghcastillo@icloud.com