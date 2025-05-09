West Orange-Cove CISD Board of Trustees Names Lone Finalist for Superintendent Position Published 2:54 pm Friday, May 9, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The West Orange-Cove Consolidated Independent School District Board of Trustees announced that they have named Dr. Alicia Sigee as the lone finalist for the position of Superintendent of Schools.

The decision follows an extensive search process that includes input from stakeholders and full consideration of numerous qualified applicants. Dr. Sigee, who brings 17 years of experience in public education, has served in various leadership roles, including director of student services, principal, and assistant principal at WOCCISD, adjunct professor at Lamar University, teacher, curriculum coordinator, and behavior specialist at Beaumont ISD.

“I am honored to be selected as the lone finalist for the superintendent position at WOCCISD,” said Sigee. “I look forward to partnering with the Board, staff, students, families, and community to continue building on the district’s legacy of excellence.”

“I have had the privilege of leading transformative initiatives, including revitalizing district programs, launching the Aspiring Administrators’ Leadership Academy, and enhancing equity practices across campuses. These accomplishments reflect my unwavering belief in the power of education to unlock every student’s potential and create a lasting impact. Every decision I make is guided by a commitment to empowering students and educators. Whether improving program effectiveness, building leadership capacity, or fostering inclusive environments, my focus remains on driving meaningful change and inspiring success at every level.”

As Texas law requires, the Board of Trustees will observe a 21-day waiting period before officially voting to approve Sigee’s hiring. The Board anticipates finalizing the appointment during a called board meeting on May 28, 2025.

Board President Linda Platt-Bryant shared, “We are excited about the future of WOCCISD under this new leadership. Our finalist brings vision and experience, and we are confident Dr. Alicia Sigee will continue to move our district forward while keeping students at the heart of every decision.”

For more information on the Superintendent search, visit WOCCISD.net.