Culinary Thrill Seeking – Chex Fix for a Chex Mix Published 2:23 pm Friday, May 9, 2025

Chex Fix – The food rescuer strikes again. A friend had purchased way too much cereal for holiday Chex Mix. She was making regular and gluten free versions. Months later she asked if I wanted the rest of her myriad boxes of product. I’ve got an air fryer, I was in. I grabbed a scoop full to toast in the air fryer dry, as I didn’t have time for the buttery real thing, as in a big batch toasted in the oven. I realized I had spray oil and jar of spice mix handy, and made an improvised mix that was good to the last crunch.

Let’s call this another variation of Texas Trash, Nuts and Bolts, Chex Mix, Puppy Chow and Reindeer Mix. Sweet or savory, we can’t wait for some to show up on a party table near us.

Amuny’s Liquor and Deli – Let me take a moment to again talk up one of my favorite flavors of Port Arthur, Texas. An Amuny’s Original poorboy is a simple pleasure of complex flavor and unique to our area. If you get a sandwich tray, you can share this pleasure with dozens of your closest friends. I still run into locals who didn’t know there’s a thriving sandwich shop in this Gulfway Drive store. But most of us simply nod our heads knowingly at the very mention of an Amuny’s poorboy.

Take a Shelfy – Come over here and look at these photos of rotting vegetables. Then imagine your future fridge with Shelfy, a plug-in that improves your shelf life, reduces waste and food cost and even odors in your fridge. Charge it up, plug it in and rinse off the filter when you need to. Soon Southeast Texas refrigerators will be full of figs picked from grandma’s tree; zucchini from neighbors and watermelon. Savor every serving with this sleek device that simply charges and does the job of scientifically keeping gross stuff from making your food go bad. I’m enjoying the use of one at home because food waste is much more than a pet peeve for me. Is Shelfy a diet aid? Well, the notion of juicy grapes, fragrant garden herbs and crunchy apples is making me shop down the green aisles. See some videos and you’ll want one, too. www.vitesy.com has other unique products and they all look like they’ll make your life more simple.

Darragh Doiron is a Port Arthur area foodie trying to snack sensibly. Share with her at darraghcastillo@icloud.com