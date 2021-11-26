Orange Police Beat 11.19-11.23.21
From staff reports
The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from November 19 – November 23, 2021:
Friday, Nov. 19
- Sexual assault reported
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at Farm to Market Road 105 and State Hwy. 62
- Assist other agency at the 1500 block of 37th Street
- Theft at the 2900 block of Enner Road
- Theft at the 3300 block of Montrose Street
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage on the feeder road.
- Warrant at 16th Street and Interstate 10
Saturday, Nov. 20
- Traffic collision resulting in injury at the 1800 block of Main Ave
- Public intoxication at the 2600 block of Interstate 10
- Threats at the 200 block of 8th Street
- Warrant at the 200 block of 8th Street
- Runaway at the 200 block of Schley Ave
- Miscellaneous incidents at the 200 block of 8th Street
Sunday, Nov. 21
- Assault at the 500 block of Bluebonnet Road
- Assault at the 2900 block of Byley Blvd
- Theft at Pine Needle and Allie Payne
- Damaged property at Locke at Greenway 2
- Stolen vehicle at the 300 block of Azalea Street
- Assault on Cove Drive
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at Farm to Market Road 1130 and MLK
- Controlled substance at the 7200 block of Interstate 10
Monday, Nov. 22
- Theft at the 400 block of Pine Ave
- Forgery at the 200 block of 8th Street
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 3500 block of Bob Hall Road
- Warrant at the 200 block of Orange
Tuesday, Nov. 23
- Assault at the 4000 block of Sikes
- Theft at the 2600 block of Interstate 10
- Theft at the 900 block of Allie Payne Road
- Damaged property at the 1400 block of Bassett Street
- Warrant at the 200 block of 8th Street
- Theft at the 2600 block of 8th Street
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 2000 block of Lutcher Drive
SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department
