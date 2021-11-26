November 28, 2021

  • 59°

Orange Police Beat 11.19-11.23.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 5:01 pm Friday, November 26, 2021

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from November 19 – November 23, 2021:

Friday, Nov. 19

  • Sexual assault reported
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at Farm to Market Road 105 and State Hwy. 62
  • Assist other agency at the 1500 block of 37th Street
  • Theft at the 2900 block of Enner Road
  • Theft at the 3300 block of Montrose Street
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage on the feeder road.
  • Warrant at 16th Street and Interstate 10

Saturday, Nov. 20

  • Traffic collision resulting in injury at the 1800 block of Main Ave
  • Public intoxication at the 2600 block of Interstate 10
  • Threats at the 200 block of 8th Street
  • Warrant at the 200 block of 8th Street
  • Runaway at the 200 block of Schley Ave
  • Miscellaneous incidents at the 200 block of 8th Street

Sunday, Nov. 21

  • Assault at the 500 block of Bluebonnet Road
  • Assault at the 2900 block of Byley Blvd
  • Theft at Pine Needle and Allie Payne
  • Damaged property at Locke at Greenway 2
  • Stolen vehicle at the 300 block of Azalea Street
  • Assault on Cove Drive
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at Farm to Market Road 1130 and MLK
  • Controlled substance at the 7200 block of Interstate 10

Monday, Nov. 22

  • Theft at the 400 block of Pine Ave
  • Forgery at the 200 block of 8th Street
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 3500 block of Bob Hall Road
  • Warrant at the 200 block of Orange

Tuesday, Nov. 23

  • Assault at the 4000 block of Sikes
  • Theft at the 2600 block of Interstate 10
  • Theft at the 900 block of Allie Payne Road
  • Damaged property at the 1400 block of Bassett Street
  • Warrant at the 200 block of 8th Street
  • Theft at the 2600 block of 8th Street
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 2000 block of Lutcher Drive

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department

Print Article

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Crime

  • Education

  • Business

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar