Barbara Marie McHenry, 92, of Nacogdoches, passed away on November 23, 2021 at home.

Funeral services will be 11:00am, Monday, November 29, 2021 at Claybar Kelley-Watkins Funeral Home in Beaumont. Officiating will be Max Dawson of Dowlen Road Church of Christ in Beaumont. Burial will follow at Greenlawn in Port Arthur.

Visitation will be 10:00am, Monday, at Claybar Kelley-Watkins in Beaumont.

Born in Port Arthur, Texas, on June 4, 1929, She was the daughter of Leo Kingrey and Gertrude Marie Kingrey. She graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in Port Arthur, where she was a member of the Red Hussars Drum & Bugle Corp and played the snare drums. She later became a member of the Dowlen Road Church of Christ. Her favorite things were traveling with her husband James, cross stitching, and antiques of all kinds. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Leo and Gertrude Kingrey; her husband, James McHenry; and her son-in-law, Danny Smitherman.

She is survived by her son, Jim McHenry and wife Lisa of Beaumont; her daughter, Pam Smitherman of Nacogdoches; her granddaughters Emily McHenry, and Alison Davis and husband Kevin; and her great-granddaughter Avery Davis.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America.