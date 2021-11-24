From the staff, Thankful for…

Each year, the staff likes to share with our readers what we are thankful for at this time of year.

I am thankful for my son, Kaiden; for my husband, Chris; and thankful for new opportunities and growth in my hometown of Orange, Texas.

– Kacey Burnitt, Multimedia Marketing Executive

I’m so thankful and blessed to be surrounded by such great people, including family, co-workers and friends. Here’s hoping that everyone gets their fill of turkey and all of the trimmings this Thanksgiving. Go Cowboys! Happy Turkey Day everyone!

– Van Wade, Sports Editor

I am forever thankful for my husband. He continues to be my best friend and biggest fan. I am thankful for this new adventure we have entered called grandparenthood. It truly is a joy. I am thankful for my friends and the support you have given me over the past years. And I am very grateful for my co-workers.

– Dawn Burleigh, General Manager

I have so much to be thankful for. First of all, I thank God for all of the blessings in my life. I am thankful for my three sons and 4 grandsons who light up my life. I am thankful for my first home and I am thankful for my job that I truly enjoy along with an amazing, supportive boss and team.

– Amy Dansby, Multimedia Marketing Executive