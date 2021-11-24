November 24, 2021

  • 75°

Cardinals roll past Deweyville, 68-27

By Van Wade

Published 2:08 pm Wednesday, November 24, 2021

The Bridge City Cardinals knocked off the Deweyville Pirates 68-27 at Cardinal Gym Wednesday afternoon.

Ethan Oceguera led the Cardinals (2-3) with 21 points while Walker Britten had 15. Rayburn Hebert chimed in with nine points and Lincoln Breaux contributed eight.

The Cardinals return to action Tuesday when they play host to Buna.

Print Article

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Crime

  • Education

  • Business

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar