November 23, 2021

  • 55°
Photo courtesy WOCCISD

Cheering for the kiddos at North

By Van Wade

Published 10:40 am Monday, November 22, 2021

North students arrived at school to a special surprise. The WOS cheerleaders unloaded them from cars and buses. The cheerleaders posed with kids for pictures and then held a small pep rally. Special thanks to these young ladies and their sponsor for spending time with the littlest Mustangs.

