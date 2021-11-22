Cheering for the kiddos at North
North students arrived at school to a special surprise. The WOS cheerleaders unloaded them from cars and buses. The cheerleaders posed with kids for pictures and then held a small pep rally. Special thanks to these young ladies and their sponsor for spending time with the littlest Mustangs.
