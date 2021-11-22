Bobcats rattle Anderson-Shiro, 57-41

The Orangefield Bobcats zipped past Anderson-Shiro 57-41 in non-district hoop action Monday.

The Bobcats (2-1) outscored Anderson-Shiro 26-11 in the second half to pull away.

Pete Ragusa had 11 points and four assists for the Bobcats. Payton Wrinkle contributed 10 points, eight rebounds, five steals and four assists.

Morgan Sampson collected nine points and six steals. Cameron Dischler notched nine points and eight boards and Diego Reyes had seven points while Koen Maddox added five points and eight rebounds.