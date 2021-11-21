FAITH: Hearts in Touch: Celebrating Disney’s 50th anniversary

We boarded our 5:55 a.m. flight wearing boots and raincoats and carried umbrellas in our backpacks. We knew Orlando’s forecast, so our party of eight (daughters Lauren and Monique, son-in-law Frank, and granddaughters Adeline, Olivia, Charlie, and Caroline) adjusted. We prepared for where we were going.

And did it rain! But it didn’t matter. We put our suitcases in the one room that was ready and went to the Magic Kingdom. The rain thinned the crowds and provided quick access to the rides. We made the best of a situation we couldn’t control.

Monique is our strategic planner. Lauren and I awaited our call each morning for the day’s agenda. She often asked our preferences, and we always told her to decide. We recognize her leadership and let her shine with that gift.

Lauren found the perfect Buzz Lightyear shirt to explore Toy Story Land dressed as her favorite character. Frank’s love of Disney fireworks translated into him providing an incredible dessert buffet party and prime viewing area for our last night. It’s wonderful when parents can enjoy life as much as children.

Adeline and Olivia began a Disney pin collection. I bought a 50th anniversary pin for each of them and advised them to always keep it.

“In 50 years, y’all can come to the 100th celebration and buy a 100th anniversary pin.”

“Lolli, you need to come with us,” Adeline said to me.

“Uhhh…,” I started, unsure of my next words.

“She’ll be dead,” Monique finished.

“Well… okay…,” Adeline said as we walked along. She went a few steps, then turned to me and said, “Lolli, could you just try to make it.”

“I’ll try,” I said.

And if I am still alive in 2071, my 112-year-old body will go to Disneyworld with Adeline and Olivia.

