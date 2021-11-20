Heritage House Museum of Orange County presents Christmas with Santa

The Heritage House of Orange County will present Christmas with Santa at 905 W. Division Orange, Tx 77630 on Saturday, December 11, 2021 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday, December 12, 2021 from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. This is a free community event. Please come see all our new construction as we try to recover from past hurricanes. Santa will be here for your picture perfect holiday.

Pictures are free with your own cameras. However, Heritage House will have a professional photographer available for a fee of $10. With this photo opportunity you will receive one professional photo that has been edited and placed in a Heritage House Museum template. Photos will be emailed to the guest.

Please join us on Saturday December 11, 2021 at 12:30 p.m. to help us honor Larry David. The Lions Club of Orange will be on hand with hamburgers. This event was generously sponsored by Team Granger.