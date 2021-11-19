Jefferson Theatre to Host the Lord of the Rings Trilogy to Celebrate the Film’s 30th Anniversary

To honor the end of its Anniversary Month, the Jefferson Theatre will show all three iconic Lord of the Rings movies to celebrate the film’s 30th Anniversary on Saturday, November 20 with doors opening at 10:00am.

The Fellowship of the Ring 11:00am

The Two Towers 2:30pm

The Return of the King 6:00pm

Enjoy tacos and beverages by Tacos La Bamba from 11:00am to 3:00pm and Tolkien’s Lembas Bread and mimosas by McMorris Events starting at 3:00pm.