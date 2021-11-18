November 18, 2021

  • 66°
Santa Claus

Christmas in the Park

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 9:06 am Thursday, November 18, 2021

A ‘Reverse Santa’ will be held at Christmas in the Park from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. at 150 Parkside Drive in Bridge City. Santa will be making a stop to take photos with children of all ages. Santa is asking each child bring a new unwrapped toy that he can give to another family in need. Ion exchange for the toy, Santa will take photos and requests for gifts.

 

Print Article

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Crime

  • Education

  • Business

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar