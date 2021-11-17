Orange Police Beat 10.22-10.28.21
From staff reports
The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from October 22 – October 28, 2021:
Friday, Oct. 22
- Burglary at the 800 block of Strickland Drive
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 6700 block of Farm to Market Road 1130
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 1700 block of North Lutcher
- Assault at the 6400 block of Armitage
Saturday, Oct. 23
- Hit and run resulting in vehicle damage at the 1100 block of 9th Street
- Burglary at the 1000 block of Ruby Lane
- Traffic collision resulting in injury at the 4500 block of Tulane Road
- Miscellaneous incidents at the 1600 block of 16th Street
- Burglary at the 1023 block of 37th Street
Sunday, Oct. 24
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 877 eastbound mile marker on Interstate 10
- Burglary at the 2200 block of Norwood Drive
- Assault at the 3800 block of Meeks Drive
Monday, Oct. 25
- Weapons offense at the 1600 block of Cherry Ave
- Theft at the 2200 block of State Hwy. 62
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 1100 block of Dupont Drive
- Warrant at the 100 block of Bluebonnet Road
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 4700 block of State Hwy. 87
- Missing person at the 200 block of 8th Street
- Warrant at the 4700 block of Meeks Drive
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 7100 block of State Hwy. 87
- Weapons offense at 20th and Sunset
Tuesday, Oct. 26
- Warrant on Putnam Ave.
- Vehicle in the ditch at the 7000 block of State Hwy. 62
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 7000 block of State Hwy. 62
- Robbery on Cove Drive
- Theft at the 300 block of Pine Ave
- Warrant at the 2000 block of Link Ave
- Possession of stolen vehicle at the 12000 block of Farm to Marker Road 1442
- Warrant at the 200 block of 8th Street
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 3100 block of Edgar Brown Drive
- Warrant at 8th and John
- Warrant at the 200 block of 8th Street
- Assault at the 3100 block of Edgar Brown Drive
Wednesday, Oct. 27
- Assault at the 200 block of 10th Street
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 4400 block of Glenhurst Street
- Warrant at the 2900 block of Sabine Ave
- Burglary at the 2100 block of Monterrey Drive
- Fatal traffic collision at the 7600 block of MLK Jr Drive
Thursday, Oct. 28
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the Interstate 10 eastbound South service road.
SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department
