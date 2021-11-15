Mauriceville Elementary has Thanksgiving Food Drive
Mauriceville Elementary held their Annual Thanksgiving Food Drive last week. Students and staff collected enough food to help 17 families in the Mauriceville community! The remainder of the food items will be donated to a local church. Pictured are the MVE Student Council officers:
President-Brooklyn Childress
Vice-President- Jude Abrego
Secretary = Victoria Rodriquez
Treasurer – Brylie Jones
Historian – Gracelyn Davis
Parliamentarian – Mary Leffew
Head Senator Noah West
Senators: Karah Frederick, Cameron Knott
You Might Like
National gas prices decline for first time in months
As of Sunday evening, the national average price of gasoline posted its first weekly decline in months. As the price... read more