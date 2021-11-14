Nov. 15 is the 27th Annual Texas Recycles Day

From staff reports

Texas Recycles Day (TRD), which takes place every year on November 15, aims to raise public awareness of the economic and environmental benefits of recycling.

The State of Texas Alliance for Recycling (STAR), the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) and Keep Texas Beautiful are helping to motivate Texans to make recycling part of their everyday lives. The overall impact of recycling MSW on the Texas economy exceeded $4.8 billion and supports nearly 23,000 jobs. Recycling conserves natural resources, saves energy, and reduces the amount of landfill space used each year.

Local Texas Recycles Day events are taking place statewide on or around November 15th. Events range from educational campaigns to collection events for hard to recycle materials. Any individual, civic group, youth organization, or company can participate.

Texas Recycles Day was founded in 1994.

Some tips for reducing include:

Purchase supplies in bulk or with less packaging

Keep mailing lists updated to reduce wasted or returned mail

Receive and pay bills electronically

Use both sides of paper when possible

Rent or borrow tools and equipment for limited use

Lease office equipment

Leave grass clippings on your lawn as mulch

Buy and use durable items instead of throwaways

Get schools to switch from disposable to plastic reusable lunch trays

Use cloth napkins and towels

Tips for recycling are:

Start a compost pile at your home, school or office

Start a recycling program at your school or office

Recycle toner cartridges

Take used motor oil to a collection center or business that accepts and recycles it

Visit Call2Recycle.org to find drop-off sites for rechargeable batteries in your area

Visit Earth911.com to find recyclers accepting electronic waste in your area (cellular phones, printers, computers, computer peripherals, etc.)

Tips for reusing are:

Share magazines and books or donate to retirement homes, shelters or hospital and office waiting rooms

• Repair used items instead of purchasing new ones

• Donate usable items to charities

• Take your own canvas/reusable bags to grocery stores

Choose rechargeable batteries

• Check out books from the library or buy used books

• Participate in a paint collection and reuse program

• Reuse durable coffee mugs and refillable bottles

Tips for rebuying are: