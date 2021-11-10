November 10, 2021

2021 All-District 22-4A Volleyball Team

By Van Wade

Here is the All-District 22-4A Volleyball Team as selected by the 22-4A head coaches:

MOST VALUABLE PLAYER: Harlee Tupper, Bridge City

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Madison Greenway, Orangefield

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Chrissy Joseph, LC-M

SETTER OF THE YEAR: Taryn Doiron, Bridge City

NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR: Mia Robin, Vidor

MIDDLE BLOCKER OF THE YEAR: Demi Carter, Bridge City

UTILITY PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Trinity Williams, LC-M

COACH OF THE YEAR: Savanah DeLuna, Bridge City

FIRST TEAM

Rylee Sherman, Vidor

Caryss Carpenter, Bridge City

Ca’Drian Martin, Silsbee

Faith Burnette, Orangefield

Hallie Maddox, LC-M

Paris Overstreet, WO-S

Ocean Ling, Lumberton

SECOND TEAM

Morgan Louvier, Bridge City

Ava Lightfoot, Vidor

Emily Priest, Lumberton

Olivia Hogan, LC-M

Brianna Moore, Orangefield

Lauren Richter, Bridge City

Jena Warden, Silsbee

