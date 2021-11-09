Orange County marriage licenses issued 11.1-11.5.21

The following couples were reported to have obtained marriage licenses in the office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk, during the week of November 1 – November 5, 2021:

Colby J. Morvant and Jessica R. Mayo

Justin P. Kelley and Mallory R. White

Dennis J. Lindsey and Judith E. Fields

Gregory E. Davidson and Darla M. Green

Christopher Brown and Abigail Salce

Katelyn S. Broesche and Jenna N. Lafley

Kent A. Michael and Emmi E. Lummus

Ira M. Brewer, II and Teresa A. Slabaugh

Sean M. Johnson and Hailey B. Hoke

Tiffany A. Spell and Brittany A. Jones