Lady Bears to face Bellville in Splendora Thursday in area round

The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Lady Bears have their Class 4A Region III area round volleyball playoff match set with Bellville.

The two teams will battle Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at Splendora High School.

The Lady Bears (23-20) the third-place team out of District 22-4A, downed Liberty 25-22, 19-25, 25-17, 15-25, 15-13 in a thriller in the bidistrict round Tuesday.

Bellville (36-8), the District 24-4A champions, hammered Houston Yates 25-2, 25-10, 25-3 in the bidistrict round.

The LC-M-Bellville winner will face either Splendora or Houston Washington in the regional quarterfinals next week.