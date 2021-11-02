Orange County marriage licenses issued 10.25-10.29.21
The following couples were reported to have obtained marriage licenses in the office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk, during the week of October 25 – October 29, 2021:
Owen B. Hanks and Dakota L. Brister
Halen R. Borg and Jade D. Sinone
John R. Morris and Elizabeth Ganzalez Vidal
Kade Reese Anthony and Sadee Elizabeth Eaves
Nicholaus G. Craft and Sarah M. Robins
Benjamin C. McCabe and Natalie H. Beasley
Christopher A. Statum and Maraya D. Turnage
Robert C. Riendfliesh and Jamye K. Rhodes
Raymond E. McCray and Patricia E. Porras
Jacinto Solis, III and Alicia A. Armendariz
Chanta L. Riggs and Alexis R. Sezer
Aaron J. Hebert and Secelie B. Churchwell
Friends of the Orange Depot meeting
The next meeting of the Friends of the Orange Depot will be held on Thursday, November 4, at 5:30 p.m.