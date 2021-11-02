November 3, 2021

Orange County marriage licenses issued 10.25-10.29.21

By Dawn Burleigh

The following couples were reported to have obtained marriage licenses in the office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk, during the week of October 25 – October 29, 2021:

 

Owen B. Hanks and Dakota L. Brister

Halen R. Borg and Jade D. Sinone

John R. Morris and Elizabeth Ganzalez Vidal

Kade Reese Anthony and Sadee Elizabeth Eaves

Nicholaus G. Craft and Sarah M. Robins

Benjamin C. McCabe and Natalie H. Beasley

Christopher A. Statum and Maraya D. Turnage

Robert C. Riendfliesh and Jamye K. Rhodes

Raymond E. McCray and Patricia E. Porras

Jacinto Solis, III and Alicia A. Armendariz

Chanta L. Riggs and Alexis R. Sezer

Aaron J. Hebert and Secelie B. Churchwell

 

 

