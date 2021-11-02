Lady Bears bolt to area round with 5-game win over Liberty

KOUNTZE – The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Lady Bears captured a huge Class 4A Region III bidistrict playoff win over the Liberty Lady Panthers Tuesday night at Kountze High School, winning in five gut-wrenching games.

The Lady Bears (23-20), the third-place team out of District 22-4A, defeated the Lady Panthers (22-8), the second-place team out of 21-4A, 25-22, 19-25, 25-17, 15-25, 15-13 to head to the next round.

The Lady Bears will face Bellville (36-8), who swept Houston Yates Tuesday, in the area round next.