Latest Obits

The next meeting of the Friends of the Orange Depot will be held on Thursday, November 4, at 5:30 p.m. at the Depot at 1210 Green Avenue. Refreshments will be available beforehand to celebrate the success of the 2021 Depot Day.

All interested volunteers are encouraged to attend, to help with the holiday events planned. An election of officers will also be held, so all board members should be on hand to vote. If unable to attend, please send your proxy to Rose Simar. For more information, call 409-330-1576, or www.orangetxdepot.org.