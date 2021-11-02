Fees waived for those affected by tornadoes

Areas of Orange County that were affected by the tornado activity last week will have fees waived for building permits and the Citizen Collection Center.

Building permits are required for rebuilding from tornado damage and can be obtained at the Environmental Health and Code Compliance Department in the Expo Center at 11475 Farm to Market Road 1442 in Orange. These permit fees are waived for the damaged areas for 90 days effective immediately ending on January 30, 2022. If the damaged structure is located in flood zone an elevation certificate is required.

The fees at the Citizen Collection Center, 11265 Farm to Market Road 1442 in Orange. Hours of operation are Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7 am to 6 pm and Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. The fees will be waived for 30 days effective immediately ending December 2, 2021. Construction debris and white goods can be brought to the Collection Station.

White goods containing Freon must be emptied in the appropriate manor before being brought to the landfill, if they contain Freon they CANNOT be accepted.

Acceptable items are metal, cardboard, paper products, construction, demolition and appliances (without Freon).

Not acceptable items are commercial waste, appliances (with Freon), brush or vegetative, propane bottles, paint, hazardous waste, tires, batteries and shingles.