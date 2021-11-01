Beaumont lawyer receives disciplinary actions

Attorney Glen Michael Crocker, of Beaumont, on September 27, 2021, agreed to a 15-month fully probated suspension effective October 4, 2021, according to State Bar of Texas disciplinary actions in the November edition of the Texas Bar Journal.

This type of discipline is public and is for a term certain; however, the suspension is “probated,” which means that the respondent lawyer may practice law during the period of suspension, but the lawyer must comply with specific “terms of probation” throughout the probated suspension period.

The 58th District Court of Jefferson County found that Crocker neglected a legal matter entrusted to him and upon termination of representation, Crocker failed to refund any advance payments of fees that had not been earned. Furthermore, Crocker engaged in conduct involving dishonesty, fraud, deceit, and misrepresentation. Lastly, Crocker failed to timely respond to the grievance without asserting a privilege or other legal ground for his failure to do so.

Crocker violated Rules 1.01(b)(1), 1.15(d), 8.04(a)(3), and 8.04(a)(8).

He was ordered to pay $2,616.50 in restitution and $1,500 in attorneys’ fees and direct expenses.