October 29, 2021

Lady Bobcats sweep Diboll in warmup match

By Van Wade

Published 10:36 pm Friday, October 29, 2021

ORANGEFIELD – The Orangefield Lady Bobcats defeated Diboll 25-13, 25-6, 25-17 in a warmup volleyball match prior to the playoffs starting Monday.

The Lady Bobcats (28-10) , the second-place team out of 22-4A, will face Splendora, the third-place team out of 21-4A, in the first round of the playoffs next week.

Leaders for the Lady Bobcats against Diboll were:

Aces – Libby Thurman 4, Alayna Dodd 2

Bocks – Madison Greenway and Kylie Mouton 2, Greenlea Oldham 1

Digs – Madison Greenway 14, Faith Burnette 7

Kills – Mackenzie Haley 10, Madison Greenway 9, Kenadie Dubois and Greenlea Oldham 4 each

Assists – Faith Burnette 18, Brianna Moore  13

 

 

 

