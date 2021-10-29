Lady Bobcats sweep Diboll in warmup match

ORANGEFIELD – The Orangefield Lady Bobcats defeated Diboll 25-13, 25-6, 25-17 in a warmup volleyball match prior to the playoffs starting Monday.

The Lady Bobcats (28-10) , the second-place team out of 22-4A, will face Splendora, the third-place team out of 21-4A, in the first round of the playoffs next week.

Leaders for the Lady Bobcats against Diboll were:

Aces – Libby Thurman 4, Alayna Dodd 2

Bocks – Madison Greenway and Kylie Mouton 2, Greenlea Oldham 1

Digs – Madison Greenway 14, Faith Burnette 7

Kills – Mackenzie Haley 10, Madison Greenway 9, Kenadie Dubois and Greenlea Oldham 4 each

Assists – Faith Burnette 18, Brianna Moore 13