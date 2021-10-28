Today is Oct. 28

National Chocolate Day

National Chocolate Day, on October 28th, recognizes one of the world’s favorite tastes. While many specific chocolate-related holidays exist throughout the year, National Chocolate Day celebrates all things chocolate.

Chocolate earns its day of honor by being America’s favorite flavor. (Some sources designate July 7 or December 28 as Chocolate Day or International Chocolate Day.)

Hot Fudge Ice Cream Bar Dessert

This is an incredibly easy rich and satisfying ice cream dessert made with ice cream sandwiches and fudge sauce. This keeps in the freezer very well and can be eaten straight from the freezer.

Servings: 12

Yield: 1 9×13 inch dish

Ingredients

1 (16 ounce) can chocolate syrup

¾ cup peanut butter

19 ice cream sandwiches

1 (12 ounce) container frozen whipped topping, thawed

1 cup salted peanuts

Directions

Step 1

Pour the chocolate syrup into a medium microwave-safe bowl and microwave until hot, about 2 minutes on high, stopping every 30 seconds. Do not allow to boil. Stir peanut butter into hot chocolate until smooth. Allow to cool to room temperature.

Step 2

Line the bottom of a 9×13-inch dish with a layer of ice cream sandwiches. Spread half the whipped topping over the sandwiches. Spoon half the chocolate mixture over that. Top with half the peanuts. Repeat layers. Freeze until firm, at least 1 hour. Cut into squares to serve.

Plush Animal Lovers Day

Plush Animal Lovers Day is a day of celebration that is held every year to show your favorite stuffed toy some extra special love and appreciation.

Statue of Liberty Dedication Day

The Statue of Liberty, ‘Liberty Enlightening the World,’ was a gift of friendship from the people of France to the people of the United States and was dedicated on October 28, 1886, designated as a National Monument in 1924 and restored for her centennial on July 4, 1986.

National First Responders Day

National First Responders Day takes place on October 28 and commemorates the heroic acts of the men and women who are there first on the scene of an emergency. This day is all about showing appreciation for firefighters, EMTs, paramedics, police, and others who risk their lives to save others.

How to potty train your cow

Did you know you can potty train your cow the same way you might potty train your toddler? According to the Association of Mature American Citizens [AMAC], scientists at New Zealand’s University of Auckland have done just that. Cows can produce as much as eight gallons of urine in the course of a day and urine contains a lot of nitrogen, which can, when mixed with their feces, be bad for the environment. And so, the Auckland scientists and colleagues in Germany to create a MooLoo, a specially designed pen, in which to do their business. They let the cows roam in an enclosed area in the midst of which was a MooLoo, which the animals were urged to use when the need arose. The cows that opted for the facility were given a treat; if they didn’t they were squirted with cold water. Most of the cows used in the experiment ultimately decided to use the MooLoo when they had to go.