Vidor FFA Wildlife Judging team shines

The Vidor FFA Wildlife Judging Team received 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place in Orange Co. and received 2nd ​and​ 3rd place in the Jefferson-Orange Co. District competition. The team advanced to the FFA Wildlife Regional Contest which will be held on Wednesday, November 3rd in Nacogdoches, TX.

Vidor FFA ‘s Bradden Tappe won the 2nd place high point individual in the Jefferson-Orange Co. District and Emma Kennedy won 4th place high point individual.

In the Orange Co. competition Braden Tappe was 1st, Emma Kennedy was 2nd, and Tyler Turner was 3rd place high point individuals.

Back row l to r: Brayden McDonald (10th), Braden Tappe (10th)

Middle row l to r: Aaron Carpenter (11th), Kaegan Stockwell (10th), Lillian Montoya (11th), Trinity Hubbard (11th), Ashlyn Darby (10th), Doree Ingram (10th), Tyler Turner (12th)

Front Row l to r: Sarah Dupree (11th), Emma Kennedy (11th), Victoria Marks (12th).