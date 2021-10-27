October 27, 2021

The Medical Center of Southeast Texas to Trunk or Treat for Community

Port Arthur – The Medical Center of Southeast Texas is hosting its first Trunk or Treat for the Mid-county Area.  This Friday from 4 to 6 p.m.   Helicopters, the police department and EMS will have vehicles on display and participation from the hospital’s departments facilitating the Trunk or Treat.   Join us at 2555 Jimmy Johnson BLVD in Port Arthur.

