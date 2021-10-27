Texans Affected by Severe Weather Encouraged to Report Property Damage Using TDEM Survey

AUSTIN – Texans affected by the severe storms that moved through the state this week are encouraged to report property damage following the strong thunderstorms, heavy rain, damaging wind, large hail, and tornadoes.

Using the Individual State of Texas Assessment Tool (iSTAT) damage surveys, Texans can report damage to homes and businesses to the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM). The information provided in the surveys assist emergency management officials across the state gain an understanding of damages that occurred and help officials determine if the Lone Star State meets federal requirements for disaster assistance.

“TDEM is working in collaboration with local officials to assess damage and provide response and recovery resources as requested,” said Texas Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd. “The iSTAT survey will assist officials in mobilizing resources to affected areas and connecting Texans with volunteer organizations to provide additional support.”

As preliminary damage assessments take place and the recovery phase begins, Texans can help by filling out the survey, sharing pertinent details and uploading photos to assist in the process.

The iSTAT damage survey can be filled out in English and Spanish online by visiting damage.tdem.texas.gov and clicking on October Severe Weather Events.

Reporting damage through iSTAT surveys is a voluntary activity and is not a substitute for reporting damage to your insurance agency. It does not guarantee disaster relief assistance.