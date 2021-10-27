Scaring the crows…

Guests are reminded to Shop Local as they stroll through the Scarecrow Festival at Shangri La Gardens. The festival features dozens of unique scarecrow designs, fall flowering displays, thousands of pumpkins, and autumn decorations displayed throughout the botanical gardens. Don’t forget to vote for your favorite scarecrow after viewing all the creativity of talented people from community organizations, businesses, schools, churches and families. See if you can spot Jack Spacrow or little minions as you enjoy a walk through the garden. Reserve your free timed tickets at https://tinyurl.com/36mzpyeu