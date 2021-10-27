October 27, 2021

Photo courtesy LC-M CISD

LC-M Interact students help UW Day of Caring

By Van Wade

Published 12:41 pm Wednesday, October 27, 2021

LC-M High School Interact students participated in the United Way’s Day of Caring last Friday that benefited the Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club. The students purchased nineteen games and a few books to donate to the children that attend their programs.

Pictured is L to R: Top Row: Braylee Freeman, Brynna Parsons, Conner Trawhon, Presley Alexander, Cami Shugart, Brooklyn Elliot, and Sofia Harrison.

Bottom Row: Rylea Tipton, Paige Brown, Chloe Wells, Keely Parsons, Autumn Newcomb, and Marissa Vaught.

 

